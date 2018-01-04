Brighton builder goes under

Brighton-based building firm DMB Solutions has gone bust owing close to £1 million.

DMB Solutions, which specialised in home improvement projects, has ceased trading. The directors have instructed Begbies Traynor to assist them in complying with the formal requirements for placing the company into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.

Documents filed at Companies House on 11th December 2017 show creditors being owed £937,672, including more than £542,000 in VAT and nearly £237,000 to trade creditors.

According to the local Brighton & Hove news, complaints have been received by the local council’s trading standards department from homeowners left out of pocket with projects unfinished. The council is investigating whether DMB was trading unfairly or insolvently.

The directors of DMB are James Powell, 37, Christopher Bibb, 50, and Michelle Allen-Foord, 46.