News » UK » Bristol builder fined for risking workers' lives » published 29 Aug 2017
Bristol builder fined for risking workers' lives
Bristol-based Ikon Construction Ltd has been fined £145,000 for health & safety failures on one of its sites.
North Somerset Magistrates’ Court heard how Ikon Construction had failed to ensure that the construction phase of nine timber frame town houses was planned, managed and monitored correctly.
The company had been given previous advice after earlier action was taken by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) at other sites.
Following a complaint from a member of the public, an investigation by HSE identified a number of risks to health and safety. These included risks from the timber frame development as well as those relating to work at height, plant, temporary works and spoil piles.
HSE inspector Kate Leftly said after the hearing: “By failing to comply with the law, Ikon Construction endangered the lives of workers at the site, and neighbouring residents of the complex being developed. Thankfully, a complaint was made by the public which we acted on very quickly and subsequently thoroughly investigated.”
Ikon Construction Ltd of Clifton Road, Clifton, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 33(1) (c) of the Health & Safety at Work Act 1974 and Regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. It was fined £145,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,191.20.
The company says on its website: “Our managing directors and founders Pete Hargreaves and Steve Chant have personally overseen every project since we started in 2001. They actively manage our teams on-site, and stay in close contact with clients throughout each project.”
Ikon Construction doubled its turnover last year from £12.8m to £25.8m.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 29 Aug 2017 (last updated on 29 Aug 2017).