Brookfield swoops on Carillion’s FM business

Canadian firm BGIS has agreed a deal to acquire a large slice of Carillion’s facilities management contracts in the UK.

BGIS (Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions) is a Canadian real estate and facilities management services provider and is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners. It has entered into an agreement with PwC, the special manager for the Official Receiver, to take over a slice of Carillion, including 2,500 employees.

Under the terms of the transaction, BGIS will acquire a portfolio of UK contracts for the delivery of services in the hospital, education, justice, transport and emergency services markets. The transaction is subject to closing conditions but is expected to close before the end of March 2018.

"We are excited to welcome the more than 2,500 Carillion employees that will join the BGIS team upon closing,” said BGIS chief executive Gord Hicks. “This deal provides continuity of services for a large number of customers providing critical infrastructure within the UK market. Our team is looking forward to engaging both customers and employees in the days ahead to effect the transaction and ensure a smooth transition.”

Chief commercial officer Mark Marquis added: “BGIS has a long-established track record of serving federal and regional government as well as large corporate clients and onboarding complex, multi-site contracts around the world. With this transaction, we look forward to building a large presence in the UK facilities management market and providing customers with the same industry leading service and capabilities that we do throughout the globe.”