Thu November 23 2017

News » Plant » BSS moves into low level access » published 29 Aug 2017

BSS moves into low level access

Travis Perkins subsidiary BSS Industrial has bought 30 Snorkel S3010P push-around scissor lifts for its hire fleet.

The Snorkel S3010P Above: The Snorkel S3010P

The Snorkel S3010P scissor lift is a push-around ‘mini’ scissor lift that delivers a working height of up to 5.0 metres, can lift 240kg, yet weighs just 370kg.

BSS Industrial is a distributor of pipeline and heating products that became part of the contract merchanting division of Travis Perkins in 2010. BSS Industrial has a multi-million pound turnover, and operates a network of more than 60 branches nationwide, all of which include ‘Hire-IT’ counters designed around the needs of trade customers.

Steve Day, divisional hire director in Travis Perkins’ contracting merchanting division, said: “Low level access is a new product line for BSS. The compact size and low weight of the Snorkel S3010P suits our customer base extremely well, and is very easy to operate and maintain.”

 

 

 

This article was published on 29 Aug 2017 (last updated on 29 Aug 2017).

