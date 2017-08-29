News » Plant » BSS moves into low level access » published 29 Aug 2017
BSS moves into low level access
Travis Perkins subsidiary BSS Industrial has bought 30 Snorkel S3010P push-around scissor lifts for its hire fleet.
The Snorkel S3010P scissor lift is a push-around ‘mini’ scissor lift that delivers a working height of up to 5.0 metres, can lift 240kg, yet weighs just 370kg.
BSS Industrial is a distributor of pipeline and heating products that became part of the contract merchanting division of Travis Perkins in 2010. BSS Industrial has a multi-million pound turnover, and operates a network of more than 60 branches nationwide, all of which include ‘Hire-IT’ counters designed around the needs of trade customers.
Steve Day, divisional hire director in Travis Perkins’ contracting merchanting division, said: “Low level access is a new product line for BSS. The compact size and low weight of the Snorkel S3010P suits our customer base extremely well, and is very easy to operate and maintain.”
