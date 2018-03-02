BTE opens fourth depot

Construction machinery dealer BTE Plant Sales has opened a depot in the West Midlands.

The new depot in Droitwich is BTE’s fourth depot, along with Leeds, Leyland and the head office in Leicester.

Expansion comes on the back of record sales of £56m for the 2017/2018 financial year.

BTE was founded in 1990 by Ben Elliott and is a dealer for several OEMs including Atlas Copco, Thwaites, Bomag, Kubota and Manitou.

Sales director Mike Roby said: “The investment we’ve made in Droitwich shows our commitment to providing an outstanding experience for all our customers, throughout our territory. The depot will hold stock of new and used equipment, genuine parts and several of our mobile service engineers will work from the depot. This will vastly improve our aftermarket response times and will provide a key facility for customers to collect parts. Our goal is to continuously improve customer service and ensure that the products we supply are fully supported throughout their lifetime.”