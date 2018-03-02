Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Sat March 03 2018

News » Plant » BTE opens fourth depot » published 2 Mar 2018

BTE opens fourth depot

Construction machinery dealer BTE Plant Sales has opened a depot in the West Midlands.

From left, general manager Jim Bush, chairman Ben Elliot, sales administration manager Katie Elliot and sales director Mike Roby Above: From left, general manager Jim Bush, chairman Ben Elliot, sales administration manager Katie Elliot and sales director Mike Roby

The new depot in Droitwich is BTE’s fourth depot, along with Leeds, Leyland and the head office in Leicester.

Expansion comes on the back of record sales of £56m for the 2017/2018 financial year.

BTE was founded in 1990 by Ben Elliott and is a dealer for several OEMs including Atlas Copco, Thwaites, Bomag, Kubota and Manitou.

Sales director Mike Roby said: “The investment we’ve made in Droitwich shows our commitment to providing an outstanding experience for all our customers, throughout our territory. The depot will hold stock of new and used equipment, genuine parts and several of our mobile service engineers will work from the depot. This will vastly improve our aftermarket response times and will provide a key facility for customers to collect parts. Our goal is to continuously improve customer service and ensure that the products we supply are fully supported throughout their lifetime.”

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 2 Mar 2018 (last updated on 2 Mar 2018).

