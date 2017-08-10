Bureau Veritas launches mobile inspection service

Bureau Veritas, the testing, inspection and certification firm, has launched a mobile plant unit to deliver on-hire inspections for all mobile plants and assets.

The mobile plant unit has been created in response to the need for equipment to be inspected and tested under the Provision & Use of Work Equipment Regulations (PUWER) and the Lifting Operations & Lifting Equipment Regulations (LOLER) inspections.

The new unit has a team of engineer surveyors to undertake statutory thorough examinations and third-party inspections of equipment as the competent person.

Bureau Veritas divisional director Shaezar Karim said: “Our new mobile plant unit allows us to provide a much-needed solution to a problem faced by contractors across the country. For mobile assets, which are often hired out to contractors and moved around the UK, meeting these statutory obligations can be a challenge.

“In some cases, people are unaware of their obligations, mistakenly believing it is the sole duty of the hire company to undertake PUWER and LOLER inspections. However, it is also, the responsibility of the user to make sure that the periodic thorough examinations and inspections are undertaken at the correct frequencies as laid down in regulations. Crucially, our dedicated mobile plant unit understands the issues faced when working with mobile plant, and our experienced engineers are able to react when assets change location.”