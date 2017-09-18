Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

published 18 Sep 2017

Cambridge demolition job for Mick George

Mick George has won the contract to bring down a north Cambridge office block to make way for a new student accommodation development.

Mount Pleasant House Above: Mount Pleasant House

The 1.4-acre site, comprising a 42,000 square feet office building, is being redeveloped by Howard Osborne LLP, a joint venture between Cambridge property company Howard Group and Osborne.

The octagonal-towered Mount Pleasant House, built on Huntingdon Road in the 1970s, forms one of the main gateways into the city centre. It was bought for £10.7m from the Universities Seuperannuation Scheme and is being redeveloped into purpose-built accommodation for St. Edmunds College.

Four new blocks will be built around two south-facing courtyards, housing 199 en-suite student rooms and 74 studios for staff and post-graduates.

Mick George’s demolition works are the start of an 18-month construction programme, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.

 

This article was published on 18 Sep 2017 (last updated on 18 Sep 2017).

