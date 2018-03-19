News » UK » Cardiff student block clears planning hurdle » published 19 Mar 2018
Cardiff student block clears planning hurdle
Plans for the construction of a £36m purpose built student accommodation scheme in Cardiff have been tentatively approved.
Crosslane Student Developments has secured resolution to grant planning consent for a 384-bed scheme at the northern end of Howard Gardens in Cardiff.
Boyes Rees is the appointed architect for the development, which has stepped heights of four and six storeys, rising to 10 storeys in one corner.
Crosslane is aiming to complete the development by September 2020, after which Its student lettings arm, Prime Student Living, will manage the building.
This development, in the Adamsdown are of Cardiff, comprises shared cluster flats of between four and eight bedrooms, sharing a kitchen and living room.
