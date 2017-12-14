Carillion picked for £12m rail electrification contract

Network Rail has awarded Carillion Powerlines a contract to deliver work on the electrification of the Shotts line between Holytown Junction and Midcalder Junction in Scotland.

The £11.6m contract will deliver enhancements to stations to support the wider £160m Edinburgh-Glasgow line electrification. The Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme: (EGIP) will see the whole 74km route electrified by March 2019 for the introduction of new Hitachi class 385 rolling stock.

Carillion’s activity within nine stations on the route includes platform reconstructions and renewals and enhancements to lighting, CCTV and customer information systems. Two stations, Livingston South and Breich, will be completely rebuilt. Platforms will be extended at Carfin, Shotts and West Calder to enable the introduction of longer trains on the route. Work on the stations element of the project is due to complete in autumn 2018.

Iain McFarlane, route delivery director for Network Rail, said: “This contract is another step forward for the delivery of the Shotts electrification project and further underlines our commitment to investing in and enhancing our infrastructure as part of our UK-wide railway upgrade plan.”

Carillon Powerlines managing director Martin Smith said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract to electrify the Shotts line across central Scotland and we look forward to working with the project team to enhance the railway network. This award reflects the depth of experience we can demonstrate in delivering infrastructure enhancements in a railway environment and will further enhance the relationship we have developed with Network Rail.”