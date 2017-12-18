News » Plant » Cavendish wins nuclear materials handling deal » published 18 Dec 2017
Cavendish wins nuclear materials handling deal
Cavendish Nuclear has been awarded a 10-year contract to supply Sellafield with specialist handling and containment systems to process nuclear material.
Cavendish Nuclear will design, manufacture and supply of bespoke equipment for the treatment and management of nuclear materials.
The contract is expected to be worth up to £95m over the first three years.
The Babcock subsidiary plans to use virtual reality simulation, creating full-scale mock-ups with virtual reality headsets to allow the Sellafield team to test out the ergonomics and identify any modifications at an early stage.
Cavendish Nuclear will use Babcock's Rosyth Dockyard for the project. It was in these workshops that the containment doors for the pile fuel cladding silo at Sellafield were fabricated.
Babcock chief executive Archie Bethel said: "We are delighted that Cavendish Nuclear continues to support Sellafield in the delivery of this strategically important programme. The team will provide the significant manufacturing capacity the project needs, as well as opportunities to share best practice across the UK."
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 18 Dec 2017 (last updated on 18 Dec 2017).