Cement delivery strike averted

Planned strike action by cement delivery drivers this week will not now be going ahead after a deal was reached.

Drivers working for Castle Cement have voted to accept an improved two-year pay deal.

The Unite union said that its members at eight depots across the UK had voted overwhelmingly to accept the new pay package and, as a result, the strike action scheduled for 26th and 27th February will not take place.

Approximately 240 workers have accepted the overall package which will mean an increase of 3.7% from 1 January this year; and for 2019, an increase which could range from 3.4% to 4.4%.

Unite national officer for road transport Adrian Jones said: “After intense negotiations with the management, we were able to put a new and improved offer to our members which they overwhelmingly voted to accept. I would like to pay tribute to the solidarity our members have shown during this dispute, without which we would not have achieved this pay victory.

Castle Cement delivers bulk and ready-packed cement to customers across the UK. The company is part of the Hanson HeidelbergCement Group.