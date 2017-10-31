CIOB asks: Why are we building such rubbish?

The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) has issued a call for evidence for its inquiry into construction quality – or, more pertinently, the absence of it.

The CIOB set up its Construction Quality Commission in June in response initially to the Cole Report into sub-standard Scottish school buildings, as well as other high-profile failings. The unsuitability of widely used cladding systems, exposed by the Grenfell Tower fire, has provided further evidence that the industry has quality issues to address.

The commission, made up of several CIOB past presidents, has agreed to focus on the need to establish and promote a culture of quality within the construction sector. The CIOB says that central to this is “the need to better understand the behaviours, both individual and corporate, that are promoting or preventing the delivery of quality on construction projects”.

In other words: why are we building such rubbish?

The commission is chaired by CIOB immediate past president Paul Nash, who said: “It is clear there is an urgent review needed of the way in which construction quality is managed. As the professional body responsible for construction management, the CIOB has a duty to respond to this issue, acting in the public interest.

“The findings from the call for evidence will feed into the work of the commission, which is looking specifically at areas where the CIOB can have a direct influence in improving construction quality.

“I would encourage as many people as possible involved in the built environment to respond to this call for evidence. We welcome responses from the global construction sector, as it is clear that issues of quality are not just constrained to the UK.”

Details and guidelines on how to submit evidence can be found at www.ciob.org/quality.

Evidence needs to be submitted by Friday 1st December 2017.