Colmore Tang restructures into divisions

Birmingham-based Colmore Tang is adding a house-building division and an office fit-out/interiors division, to create the Colmore Tang Construction Group.

Colmore Tang, owned by Harj Mattu, was launched by Seven Capital only in 2014 for a one-off build of the 253-bed Park Regis Hotel in Birmingham. It has since gone on to complete more than 1,000 residential units and has a further 3,000 in the pipeline, with a mix of new-build and office-to-residential change of use.

Within four years it has developed a £100m annual turnover and has redeveloped 15 disused office blocks and brownfield sites on projects in Birmingham, Worcester, Liverpool and Basingstoke.

Andy Robinson, managing director of Colmore Tang Construction since its launch, now becomes CEO of the group, despite being described on the firm’s website as PR and business development consultant.

Mr Robinson said: “Three years of rapid growth, building a team and delivering quality projects has helped us to identify some transferable skill sets that can be used to fill gaps in the market, where competitors either lack capacity or have a reluctance to deal with project sizes that would be ideal for us.

“The new companies, the new group, and my role as CEO have been created to make sure that we are able to concentrate on each specialism without detracting from the success we have built so far within the construction business.

Neil Walters takes charge of Colmore Tang Construction as managing director. Senior positions in the other two divisions are yet to be announced.

“A number of new roles will be created and we expect to be recruiting key people in the very near future, including design specialists, project managers, quantity surveyors, commercial managers, contract managers, site and support staff, in the coming months,” Mr Robinson said.