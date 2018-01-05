Contractor picked for €120m Irish bypass

A joint venture of SIAC and Colas has won the construction contract for the M7 Naas Bypass to the south west of Dublin.

The €120m (£107m) project will involve the upgrading of the existing M7 motorway from two lanes to three in each direction as well as the construction of a new 5km green field bypass around the town of Sallins.

The scheme will see the construction of six new structures, including two bridges over the River Liffey, a bridge over the Grand Canal and a new Interchange bridge over the M7 motorway.