News » International » Contractor picked for €120m Irish bypass » published 5 Jan 2018
Contractor picked for €120m Irish bypass
A joint venture of SIAC and Colas has won the construction contract for the M7 Naas Bypass to the south west of Dublin.
The €120m (£107m) project will involve the upgrading of the existing M7 motorway from two lanes to three in each direction as well as the construction of a new 5km green field bypass around the town of Sallins.
The scheme will see the construction of six new structures, including two bridges over the River Liffey, a bridge over the Grand Canal and a new Interchange bridge over the M7 motorway.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 5 Jan 2018 (last updated on 5 Jan 2018).