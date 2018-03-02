News » International » Contract awarded for 1.8km Munich tunnel » published 2 Mar 2018
Contract awarded for 1.8km Munich tunnel
Austrian contractor Porr has been appointed to build a 1.8km extension of an existing rail tunnel at Munich Airport in Germany.
It was awarded the €110m (£98m) contract by Flughafen München as part of a 30.2km-long, double-track railway line, the Erdinger Ringschluss, some of which will be newly built. The route is is set to connect Freising and Erding via the airport. The tunnel extension underneath the airport will serve as a key part of the transport link in the north of Munich.
Porr will build approximately 1.5km of the main tunnel and a ramp structure of just over 300m.
The work, which will be carried out by Porr’s German subsidiary, Stump Spezialtiefbau, will primarily be carried out using the cut-and-cover method. A 250m section of the route has a very tight schedule to tie in to work on the eastern area of the airfield. Once the works on the airfield begin, there will be a construction period of just nine months for building the tunnel and fully restoring operations on the airfield.
Construction will start this month for completion in 2021.
