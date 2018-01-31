News » International » Contract awarded for Queensland’s M1 motorway » published 31 Jan 2018
Contract awarded for Queensland’s M1 motorway
Seymour Whyte Constructions has won the construction contract for the AU$180m (£103m) widening of a stretch of the M1 motorway in Queensland, Australia.
The project involves widening the Pacific Motorway between Mudgeeraba and Varsity Lakes on the Gold Coast.
“The tender process ensured all three tenderers, Seymour Whyte, CPB Contractors and Lendlease had input into the design and were able to explore innovative construction methods,” said Queensland minister for transport and main roads Mark Bailey. An average of over 300 jobs would be supported over the life of the project, he said.
Works will include the construction of a third lane in each direction, improved interchange ramps and a new bridge.
Road construction on this stage of the Pacific Motorway is expected to begin in late April, shortly after the end of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. It is scheduled for completion in mid 2020, weather permitting.
This project is being jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments with the Australian government providing a capped contribution of AU$110m and the Queensland government to pay the balance of the expected AU$180m total.
This article was published on 31 Jan 2018 (last updated on 31 Jan 2018).