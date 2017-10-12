Contractors invited to meet Cardiff campus bidders

Construction companies, contractors and suppliers interested in working on Cardiff University’s £300m Innovation Campus are being invited to meet the bidders.

The half-day event in Cardiff Business School’s Postgraduate Teaching Centre on 16th November 2017 will introduce major construction companies hoping to build the campus to potential subcontractors and suppliers.

Cardiff Innovation Campus portfolio director Chris Strong said: “Our ‘meet the bidders’ event is designed to give companies early access to the bidders for the construction and fit-out contract, which we expect to announce at the end of December 2017.

“Inviting expressions of interest from supply-chain providers now will help ease the start of the build in 2018. We are interested in talking to a range of contractors and suppliers, from heavy plant operators through to companies providing office fixtures and fittings.”

The Cardiff Innovation Campus project includes the construction of two new buildings on the Maindy Road site to house four academic centres: the Institute for Compound Semiconductors, the Cardiff Catalysis, the Innovation Centre and the Social Science Research Park.

To book your place at the ‘meet the bidders’ drop-in event, click or tap here.