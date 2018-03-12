News » International » Contractors shortlisted for $1.2bn NZ wastewater scheme » published 12 Mar 2018
Contractors shortlisted for $1.2bn NZ wastewater scheme
Four contractors have been shortlisted to build a NZ$1.2bn (£630m) wastewater tunnel in New Zealand.
The 4.5m-diameter Central Interceptor is designed to help reduce combined wastewater and stormwater overflows to local waterways and Waitemata Harbour.
The shortlisted contractors are:
- CPB Contractors;
- Ghella-Abergeldie Harker Joint Venture;
- Pacific Networks, comprising McConnell Dowell, Fletcher Construction and Obayashi;
- Vinci Joint Venture, comprising Vinci Construction Grands Projets, HEB Construction and Solentache Bachy.
Central Interceptor executive programme director Shayne Cunis said: “All four groups have demonstrated that they have the ability and experience to deliver this project to the required standard, while adding significant value to the project.”
The tunnel will be constructed at depths of up to 110m and will run 13km between Western Springs and the Mangere Wastewater Treatment Plant. Connections to existing networks along the route will enable flows and overflows will be diverted into the tunnel before it crosses the Manukau Harbour below the seabed.
Design and technical documentation will be released in March, and the request for proposals will be issued to the shortlisted contractors in May.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 12 Mar 2018 (last updated on 12 Mar 2018).