Council clears Hale Works tower block

London residential developer Anthology has secured council planning approval for the construction of a 32-storey tower block in Tottenham Hale.

The Hale Works tower, part of the Hale Village regeneration project, will have 279 apartments as well as 12,500 sq ft of commercial space on the ground floor.

The design by Hawkins Brown Architects has received approval from Haringey Council, subject to referral to the Mayor of London.

Using funding from the Mayor’s housing zone programme, Anthology acquired the land from Lee Valley Estates (LVE) for £18m in 2016

Hale Works is the final component of the 11-phase re-development of the area.

Anthology planning director Scott Bailey said: “Following a successful collaboration between Anthology and Haringey, we are thrilled to have secured approval for our ambitious Hale Works project. I would personally like to extend my thanks to our brilliant design team which has worked so hard to make this happen. This is a critical project for us, with the Hale Village masterplan having already been such a success to date.”

Haringey councillor Alan Strickland, cabinet member for housing, regeneration and planning, said: “We are aiming to create at least 10,000 new homes and 5,000 new jobs in Tottenham in the next two decades. Tottenham Hale will play a big part in this aim offering a thriving new town centre with great places to live, work and shop, all within easy reach of central London.”