Countryside starts £315m Enfield estate renewal
published 28 Sep 2017
Countryside starts £315m Enfield estate renewal
Housing developer Countryside has begun the initial phase of a 10-year regeneration programme in Enfield.
Work has begun with the demolition of the first 23-storey tower block on the post-war Alma Estate in Ponders End, Enfield.
The demolition marks the start of a £315m regeneration of the 1960s estate. The plan is that by 2028, the entire development will have 993 new homes, including 200 council rented homes and 199 shared-ownership properties.
Countryside Partnerships South operations director Robert Wilkinson said: “Having forged a close partnership with Enfield Council, we’re excited to begin the regeneration of this post-war housing estate to create striking homes, new community amenities and attractive open spaces. This is the borough’s largest housing estate renewal scheme and will no doubt act as a catalyst for the wider regeneration of the Ponders End area.”
