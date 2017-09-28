Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Over £20m » Countryside starts £315m Enfield estate renewal » published 28 Sep 2017

Countryside starts £315m Enfield estate renewal

Housing developer Countryside has begun the initial phase of a 10-year regeneration programme in Enfield.

Enfield councillor Ahmet Oykener and Countryside director Robert Wilkinson Above: Enfield councillor Ahmet Oykener and Countryside director Robert Wilkinson

Work has begun with the demolition of the first 23-storey tower block on the post-war Alma Estate in Ponders End, Enfield.

The demolition marks the start of a £315m regeneration of the 1960s estate. The plan is that by 2028, the entire development will have 993 new homes, including 200 council rented homes and 199 shared-ownership properties.

Countryside Partnerships South operations director Robert Wilkinson said: “Having forged a close partnership with Enfield Council, we’re excited to begin the regeneration of this post-war housing estate to create striking homes, new community amenities and attractive open spaces. This is the borough’s largest housing estate renewal scheme and will no doubt act as a catalyst for the wider regeneration of the Ponders End area.”

 

 

This article was published on 28 Sep 2017 (last updated on 28 Sep 2017).

