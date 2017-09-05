Crane strike off as HTC ups offer

A planned strike by tower crane operators at HTC Wolffkran has been suspended following a last ditch pay agreement being reached.

The Unite union, which represents HTC’s 260 crane operators, said that the new deal is worth 6% over two years plus two one-off payments of £250 by the end of 2017. In addition workers will see their paid annual leave entitlement increase by two days by January 2019 and receive greater flexibility on taking unpaid leave during Christmas shutdowns.

The previous offer from the company, which led to the strike vote, was worth 3% over two years.

The strike action had been scheduled for Friday 8th September but will not now take place.

Unite’s members at HTC Wolffkran will now be balloted on whether they wish to accept the new offer. This ballot will be completed by Friday 15th September, the union said.

Unite regional officer Paul Lomax said: “The latest offer is a significant step forward and Unite has suspended the planned strike action to allow members to decide if they wish to accept it.

“Throughout this dispute Unite has always said that we have been fully prepared to negotiate and that we believed a settlement was possible. We are pleased that HTC Wolffkran returned to the negotiating table and that an improved offer could be made.

“If members reject the improved offer then Unite will reschedule the industrial action.”