News » UK » Crossrail chief is moving to BAE Systems » published 14 Mar 2018
Crossrail chief is moving to BAE Systems
When Crossrail announced the departure of its chief executive last week, we did not know where he was going – but now we do.
Arms manufacturer BAE Systems has recruited Andrew Wolstenholme for a newly-created role on its executive committee as group managing director, maritime and land UK.
Andrew Wolstenholme has been chief executive of Crossrail for seven years but the £15bn project is approaching completion.
He joins BAE on 24th May 2018 and will report to chief executive, Charles Woodburn, who said: “Andrew has a proven track record in leading major organisations and his diverse knowledge and business insight will complement the skills, talent and sector expertise within our Maritime and Land UK teams as they focus on delivering our commitments to our customers.”
This article was published on 14 Mar 2018 (last updated on 14 Mar 2018).