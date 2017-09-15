News » UK » Crossrail track now all laid » published 15 Sep 2017
Crossrail track now all laid
All of the railway track is now laid for the new £14.8bn Elizabeth line in London, ready for train services to begin in December 2018.
A workforce of more than 1,000 has installed the 63,000 sleepers, 51.4km of rail and more than 800 sections of long welded rail. More than 13,500 m3 of concrete was poured by the concreting train as part of the track installation.
Crossrail chairman Sir Terry Morgan said: “The completion of the permanent track brings us another crucial step closer to the Elizabeth line opening in December 2018. We’re delighted to be officially marking this important milestone as it also signifies a great achievement for all the dedicated men and women who are working on the project.
Howard Smith, Transport for London’s Elizabeth line operations director, said: “It’s a huge moment in the project, turning it from a construction project into a railway, with around 15 months until our customers ride the first trains beneath the streets of London. Crossrail will continue working hard to fit-out the line and stations ahead of TfL preparing to run and maintain the Elizabeth line from next year.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 15 Sep 2017 (last updated on 15 Sep 2017).