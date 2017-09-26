Croydon approves plans for UK's second tallest building

Croydon Council has approved plans for the construction of the UK’s second tallest building.

The One Lansdowne development comprises two towers of 68 and 41 storeys, linked by an 11-storey podium structure.

The developer is Guildhouse Rosepride, in partnership with China Building Technique Group Company.

Peaking at 236 metres high, One Lansdowne will be taller than any Canary Wharf tower block and only eclipsed by The Shard, which is 95 floors and 310 metres.

Plans still have to be approved by the mayor of London before construction can start – 21% of the 794 flats are designated as ‘affordable’, which may or may not be enough to satisfy him.

One Lansdowne will also have 35,000 m2 of office space as well as shops, a swimming pool and gym, a bar, a restaurant and a public viewing gallery.

It will be built opposite the new £1.4bn Westfield shopping complex.

“The great challenge for Croydon is to change perceptions and this scheme will help it to become a destination in its own right,” said David Hudson, chief executive of Guildhouse Rosepride. “This will help to achieve that because, in my opinion, it will be a world-famous building.”

Developers hope that work will begin on demolishing the existing buildings on the site by summer 2018 and the estimated build time is just under five years.

Architect is Piers Gough of CZWG Architects.

David Hudson added: “Piers Gough is one of the great post-war English architects and it is very rare for a project of this scale to receive more letters of support than letters of objection. You will see it from Piccadilly to Brighton. So for just two people to object to it is pretty remarkable.”