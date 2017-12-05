News » UK » Crystal Palace reveal £100m stadium plans » published 5 Dec 2017
Crystal Palace reveal £100m stadium plans
Crystal Palace Football Club has unveiled plans to redevelop its Selhurst Park stadium.
Chairman Steve Parish said that he hoped to raise £75m to £100m from shareholders to increase stadium capacity from its current 25,456 to 34,000+ and lengthen the pitch to make it FIFA compliant to host international matches.
Centrepiece of the proposed redevelopment is a new five-storey stand with an all-glass front – in homage to the original Crystal Palace on Sydenham Hill. A central vaulted arch, with the Eagle crest, is a reminder of the 1851 Exhibition Hall, and eagle wings flank the 41-metre structure.
The project is being designed by architect KSS, the firm behind the redevelopment of sporting venues at Anfield, Twickenham and Wimbledon.
Plans will be submitted to Croydon Council in January and, subject to planning permission being granted, work could begin before the end of 2018, taking up to three years to complete. The existing Main Stand will remain in full operational use throughout the build process, minimising the impact on the stadium capacity in the coming seasons.
