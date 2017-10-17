Darlington picks Esh for housing partnership

Homes by Esh has won the tender for Darlington Borough Council’s residential framework agreement.

Esh’s house-building division will work in joint venture with Darlington Borough Council on new developments across the town.

Council leader Bill Dixon said: “This new joint venture follows the success of our existing partnership with Esh that has seen the development of the former Eastbourne School site, now known as Scholars Park, where 60 homes are being built.

“Both parties invest 50% in delivery of the scheme in return for 50% profit/risk share and the scheme boasts a mix of different house types including bungalows, with 12 plots now at reservation, exchange or completion stage.

“We were keen to build on this success by seeking a long-term partner through a tendering process, which was won by Esh. This will now enable us to build more homes as well as raise additional income for the council in terms of profit share, extra council tax and New Homes Bonus as well as delivering high quality new homes for residents.”

Homes by Esh managing director Phil Brown added: “We are still at a relatively early stage in the process and anticipate that there will be more detailed information regarding sites and locations for planned new residential developments to announce in the coming months as our plans progress.”