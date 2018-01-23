Devon contractor fined £100k after roofer's death

A West Country construction company has been fined £100,000 after an employee died from a six-metre fall.

Plymouth Magistrates’ Court heard how an employee of C&R Construction (SW) Ltd suffered fatal injuries after falling while installing roof sheets on a new agricultural building.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident, which occurred on 11th May 2016, found that C&R Construction had failed to provide suitable edge protection, failed to ensure there was a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks from the use of the edge protection and failed to ensure those installing the edge protection and supervising the work had received adequate training.

C&R Construction (SW) Ltd of Crediton, Devon pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. It was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay costs of £11,060.40.

HSE inspector Kate Leftly said after the hearing: “Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work related fatalities in this country and the risks associated with working at height are well known. If suitable edge protection had been installed, the tragic death of this employee could have been prevented.”