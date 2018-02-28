Disneyland Paris unveils €2bn expansion plan

Disney has announced plans for a €2bn (£1.75bn) expansion of Disneyland Paris.

The multi-year project will transform Walt Disney Studios Park and see the addition of three new areas based on Marvel, Frozen and Star Wars, along with other new attractions.

The multi-year development will roll out in phases beginning in 2021, with a significant expansion of the Walt Disney Studios Park. In addition to the three new areas, the plan includes a new lake, which will be the focal point for entertainment and will also connect each of the new park areas.

“We’re very excited about the future of Disneyland Paris and continue to invest in its long-term success,” said Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company. “The resort is already the leading tourist destination in Europe, and the transformative expansion we announced today will add even more of our beloved characters and unparalleled storytelling to create new lands, attractions and entertainment that further elevate the guest experience and drive new opportunities for tourism in this dynamic region.”

Disneyland Paris has had more than 320 million visits since its opening 1992 and represents 6.2% of France’s tourism income. The resort has over 16,000 employees representing 100 nationalities.

In the spring of 2017, Disneyland Paris kicked off its 25th anniversary celebration. The resort also completed a two-year refurbishment programme, updating and renovating many of the attractions in the parks, as well as opening multiple new entertainment shows. In addition, several major renovation projects took place at the resort’s hotels.