Edinburgh Airport plans 100-acre development

Crosswind Developments, the sister company of Edinburgh Airport, has appointed surveyor Cushman & Wakefield to advise on the strategy and delivery of more than 100 acres of development land at Edinburgh Airport.

The site will be released following closure of Edinburgh Airport’s little-used secondary ‘crosswind’ runway. It stretches from southeast of the passenger terminal towards the Gogar roundabout, where the City of Edinburgh bypass meets the A8.

As part of its plans Edinburgh Airport’s newly formed company Crosswind Developments intends to fund a new terminal access road to enhance infrastructure for future development.

John Watson, chief executive of Crosswind Developments, said: “Cushman & Wakefield understands our vision to create a mix of property developments that complement the airport and enhances the local economy. They have a long track record of working with our neighbours and partners who have something to contribute. They have the experience in delivering complex development projects. We look forward to working together to create a sustainable development we will be proud of in years to come with more jobs, bringing wider benefits to the west of Edinburgh.”

Cushman & Wakefield partner Nick Lambert, who will lead the firm’s advice, said: “The development land at Edinburgh Airport is one of the best-connected strategic sites in Scotland, positioned adjacent to the airport and within a dynamic regional economy.

“Our role will be to maximise this opportunity – for both the airport and the west of Edinburgh – and to prepare a delivery strategy that makes it happen. We have a long experience of preparing and executing strategies for development sites with similar characteristics to the airport and for clients who want to deliver the best financial, environmental and reputational outcomes.”