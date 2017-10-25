Eiffage wins Segal water project

Eiffage has won a contract for a drinking water treatment and distribution project in Dakar, Senegal.

Subsidiaries Eiffage Sénégal and Eiffage Génie Civil will carry out the second work package of the Keur Momar Sarr 3 (KMS 3) scheme for €34m (£30.4m).

The contract covers the supply and laying of 38km of 1,500mm-diameter ductile iron pipes, which are to be connected to the future water treatment plant.

It is part of a comprehensive project to boost the drinking water supply capacity of the city of Dakar from Lake Guiers.

The KMS 3 project will meet the growing water needs, expected to reach 550,000 m³/day by 2025 compared with 370,000 m³/day in 2015, as well as improving service quality and continuity in Dakar and better cater to the needs of new economic activity centres.

The project, which is for the Société Nationale des Eaux du Sénégal (Sones), is to be completed in 24 months.