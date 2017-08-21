News » International » European construction output slips » published 21 Aug 2017
European construction output slips
Output in construction slipped by 0.5% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.2% in the wider European Union (EU28) in June compared with May.
However, the first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, also show that production grew compared June 2016, by 3.4% in the euro area and by 3.6% in the EU28.
The monthly decrease of 0.5% in in the euro area is due to civil engineering falling by 0.5% and building construction by 0.4%.
In the EU28, the decrease of 0.2% is due to building construction falling by 0.3%, while civil engineering grew by 0.2%.
Among member states with available data, decreases in production in construction were recorded in Germany (-1.0%), Belgium and France (both -0.7%) and the United Kingdom (-0.2%).The highest increases were registered in Slovenia (+12.1%), Spain and Slovakia (both +2.2%) and Poland (+2.1%).
The increase of 3.4% in production in construction in the EU in June 2017, compared with June 2016, is due to building construction rising by 3.9% and civil engineering by 1.2%.
In the EU28, the increase of 3.6% came from building construction rising by 4.0% and civil engineering by 2.9%.
The the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+27.2%), Slovenia (+21.2%), Sweden (+17.3%) and Poland (+13.4%). Decreases were observed in Romania (-6.3%) and Slovakia (-0.5%).
This article was published on 21 Aug 2017 (last updated on 21 Aug 2017).