Fairfax off to a flyer

Selby-based Fairfax Plant Hire has enjoyed a record start to 2018 with 230 machines booked out in just four days.

Fairfax Plant Hire reports a flying start for operations from its new depot.

Hire director Matthew Love said: “We managed to complete our move to the new four-acre site in Selby in December and our staff have pulled out all the stops to keep up with demand for our plant from our customers since we started last Tuesday 2nd January.”

He added: “Between our Selby and Leeds depots, we will have delivered over 100 excavators, almost 70 dumpers with the balance made up with telescopic handlers and rollers by Monday 8th January.

“This is a substantial increase on our activity from January 2017 and reflects the growth in our customer base and the confidence they have shown in our ability to meet their demands for first class plant at competitive rates.”

His brother and co-director Mark Love added: “We have already identified some of the additional plant which we will be ordering this year and further announcements will be made in due course. It is an excellent start to the new year and puts us well on the way to our target to grow the business substantially this year.”