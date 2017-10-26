News » Over £20m » Farmiloe Building set for £25m makeover » published 26 Oct 2017
Farmiloe Building set for £25m makeover
Wates has been contracted to refurbish the Farmiloe Building in the London district of Clerkenwell and put up a new building alongside it.
The £25m project will convert the Victorian warehouse, between Farringdon Station and Barbican Underground, into new office space on behalf of the Standard Life Investments Pooled Property Pension Fund.
Built in 1868, the Farmiloe Building was once home to lead and glass merchant George Farmiloe & Sons. In recent times it has made numerous film and television appearances, including as Gotham City Police Station in Christopher Nolan’s Batman films. The building also featured in Guy Ritchie’s 2009 film, Sherlock Holmes.
The makeover (pictured below) has been designed by architect AWW to blend 19th century heritage with 21st century modern architecture alongside.
The Farmiloe Building’s exterior will be cleaned and reinstated. It will also get new roofing, glazed roof lighting, new windows modern interior office space and a new basement.
Wates has now started work on site and completion is expected by autumn 2019.
