Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu March 01 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » International » Ferrovial profits up 21% » published 1 Mar 2018

Ferrovial profits up 21%

Ferrovial has reported net profit of €454m (£400m) for 2017, a 21% increase on the previous year.

North Tarrant Express Above: North Tarrant Express

International business accounted for 77% of total revenues and the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to €932m.

Performance was driven by growth in traffic on the transport assets it owns equity in. said the company. It collected €553m in dividends from its assets, a 16% increase on the €477m received in 2016.

The backlog stands at over €32,000m, of which services accounts for €20,918m and construction for €11,145m; 80% of the backlog is located outside Spain. Notable new contracts include the Western Roads Upgrade Project, in Melbourne; the Racibórz Dolny dam, in Poland; the Grand Parkway, in Houston; operation and maintenance of Manchester MetroLink in the UK; upgrading Denver airport; the renewal of the contract for onboard services by Renfe, in Spain; a number of roads in the US and Poland, and railway projects in the latter.

Revenues totalled €12,208m - a 13.5% increase - due to full-year consolidation of Broadspectrum, the Australian company acquired in 2016, and to the contribution by Budimex.

During the period, Ferrovial sold 3.9% of Budimex for €59m, reducing its stake in the Polish construction company to 55.1%. It also divested 51% of the Norte Litoral toll road and 49% of the Algarve toll road, which provided a total of €162m in revenues.

In addition, the company acquired 6.3% of the North Tarrant Express and 3.6% of Lyndon B Johnson Freeway from Dallas Fire & Police Pension Scheme, a former partner in those two concessions, raising its stakes to 62.97% and 54.6%, respectively. The other partners acquired the remainder of those holdings.

In terms of operating performance, traffic increased at all of Ferrovial’s infrastructure assets — both toll roads and airports — including notably: 407 ETR (+2.6%), LBJ (+9.3%), NTE (+10.9%), Ausol I (+10.3%), Heathrow (+3.1%) and Glasgow airport (+5.7%).

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 1 Mar 2018 (last updated on 1 Mar 2018).

More News Channels