Thu November 23 2017

Five share Salix Homes contracts

Salix Homes, which owns more than 8,300 homes across Salford, has selected five contractors to deliver a £38m investment programme over the next three years.

Contractors sign up. Front: Kieran McDonnell, Michael Hyde, John Gallagher, Chris Connolly and Richard Abbots. Back: Simon Stott, Sue Sutton and Steve Haywood from Salix Homes Above: Contractors sign up. Front: Kieran McDonnell, Michael Hyde, John Gallagher, Chris Connolly and Richard Abbots. Back: Simon Stott, Sue Sutton and Steve Haywood from Salix Homes

Greater Manchester-based firms Emanuel Whittaker, Jackson & Jackson, Casey Group and A Connolly, along with Warrington-based Bell Group, have been chosen as main contractors to lead the improvement programme to 2,900 homes across Salford.

Under the scheme 720 homes will get new kitchens, 660 will get new bathrooms, 700 will be fitted with new windows and around 1,200 homes will have new doors.

Refurbishment work will take place at ageing tower blocks Canon Green Court in Broughton and Fitzwarren Court and Albion Towers in Pendleton.

The three-year investment programme is the second phase of a £75m project to bring all Salix Homes properties up to the Decent Homes standard by 2020.

 

This article was published on 1 Sep 2017 (last updated on 1 Sep 2017).

