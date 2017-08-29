Fluor JV breaks ground on $5.6bn US light rail scheme

A Fluor-led joint venture has broken ground on the US$5.6bn (£4.3bn) Purple Line light rail project in the US state of Maryland.

The Purple Line Transit Partners joint venture team, which also also includes Meridiam Infrastructure Purple Line and Star America Purple Line, is carrying out the project for the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA).

Fluor will be involved throughout the entire 36-year life cycle of the 16-mile project. It is the managing partner of the design-build team, Purple Line Transit Constructors, comprising Fluor Enterprises, Lane Construction Corporation and Traylor Bros. Following construction, Purple Line Transit Operators, a Fluor-led team comprising Fluor Enterprises, Alternate Concepts and CAF USA,., will provide 30 years of operations and maintenance services.

The groundbreaking was capped off with the signing of the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA) of US$900 million from its Capital Investment Grant Program. Receiving the FFGA advances a 16-mile new transit option for Maryland residents in one of the most highly congested corridors in the nation.

“Fluor is honored to break ground today on the second transit public-private partnership project in the US,” said Hans Dekker, president of Fluor’s infrastructure business line.

The project in the Washington Metropolitan Region includes 21 stations along a 16-mile alignment extending from Bethesda, Maryland, in Montgomery County to New Carrollton, Maryland, in Prince George’s County. This new line will provide connections to several existing transit providers and improve mobility to major economic and job centers, as well as the University of Maryland in College Park. Passenger service is scheduled to begin in early 2022.