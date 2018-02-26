Fork Rent family returns to plant hire

Two years after selling their telehandler business Fork Rent, the Nicholls family is back in plant hire.

Guy Nicholls, along with son Jake, has set up Tru Plant as part of their Tru7 Group in Ipswich.

The Nicholls family sold Fork Rent in August 2015 to venture capitalists who simultaneously bought One Call Hire to create Ardent Hire Solutions. The takeover vehicle was fronted by former Speedy chief executive Steve Corcoran.

With a non-compete clause now expired, Guy Nicholls is back in plant hire.

Tru7 dates back to 1927 when Percy Nicholls set up a truck hire business. It owns Tippers ‘R’ Us and Trucks ‘R’ Us. In October 2017 Tru7 bought Clarke Demolition Company.

Unlike Fork Rent, which specialised in telehandlers, Tru Plant is offering a “the widest selection of quality plant equipment in East Anglia, available for hire nationally”. It offers excavators, dumpers, dozers, chippers, telehandlers, lighting towers and ancillary equipment.

Guy Nicholls said: “The plant hire world is one that I know and love and the team here at Tru7 is as passionate as I am. Together, we know we have the resources, knowledge attitude and, most importantly, the equipment to put Tru Plant on the map as a major player in the hire industry.”

