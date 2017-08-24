Forrest wins Landmark project

Contractor Forrest has been selected to deliver another residential development in Salford.

The £31.2m scheme for developer X1 is called X1 The Landmark. Designed by DK Architects, it consists of 191 apartments and townhouses.

This is the fourth contract that Forrest has been awarded by X1. It completed phase one of X1 Eastbank project last year, and is currently onsite at X1 The Plaza and at X1 The Gateway.

Forrest senior project manager Tim Waters said: “Building on our successes on similar projects for X1, our appointment to this scheme further strengthens our presence in delivering high-quality city centre living. The scheme will act as the gateway leading into the Middlewood Locks development in Salford so it’s a key scheme for the improvement of the wider area.”