Four picked for £150m M25 framework

Four contractors have been selected for a framework contract worth up to £150m for maintenance and improvement work on the M25 orbital motorway.

The M25 motorway network improvement works call-off framework agreement was awarded by Connect Plus (M25) Ltd.

Connect Plus has selected Geoffrey Osborne, Jackson Civil Engineering, R&W Civil Engineering and Skanska Construction to carry out civil engineering and technology works for an initial four years. There is an option to extend the contract for a further 24 months at the discretion of Connect Plus.

The contract covers not just the M25 but also all associated arterial link roads under the remit of Connect Plus.

Civil engineering works that may be required under the framework agreement include signalling gantries, realignment and widening of carriageways, earthworks; drainage and pavement works for new roads and paths, lighting, fences, traffic barriers, signs, noise abatement schemes, bridge works, landscaping etc.

Technology works that may be required under the framework include traffic signs and signalling, sensor technology, ramp metering, CCTV cameras etc.

Connect Plus (M25) Ltd was awarded a 30-year design, build, finance and operate contract by the Highways Agency (now Highways England) in 2009. Its was originally a joint venture of Balfour Beatty, Skanska and WS Atkins. These days the shareholders are Balfour Beatty, Egis of France and Edge Orbital Holdings.

Edge Orbital Holdings is a consortium of infrastructure funds comprising Equitix, GCM Grosvenor and Dalmore Capital. It acquired a 50% stake in Connect Plus (M25) in January 2017.