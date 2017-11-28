News » Over £20m » Four picked for £150m M25 framework » published 28 Nov 2017
Four picked for £150m M25 framework
Four contractors have been selected for a framework contract worth up to £150m for maintenance and improvement work on the M25 orbital motorway.
The M25 motorway network improvement works call-off framework agreement was awarded by Connect Plus (M25) Ltd.
Connect Plus has selected Geoffrey Osborne, Jackson Civil Engineering, R&W Civil Engineering and Skanska Construction to carry out civil engineering and technology works for an initial four years. There is an option to extend the contract for a further 24 months at the discretion of Connect Plus.
The contract covers not just the M25 but also all associated arterial link roads under the remit of Connect Plus.
Civil engineering works that may be required under the framework agreement include signalling gantries, realignment and widening of carriageways, earthworks; drainage and pavement works for new roads and paths, lighting, fences, traffic barriers, signs, noise abatement schemes, bridge works, landscaping etc.
Technology works that may be required under the framework include traffic signs and signalling, sensor technology, ramp metering, CCTV cameras etc.
Connect Plus (M25) Ltd was awarded a 30-year design, build, finance and operate contract by the Highways Agency (now Highways England) in 2009. Its was originally a joint venture of Balfour Beatty, Skanska and WS Atkins. These days the shareholders are Balfour Beatty, Egis of France and Edge Orbital Holdings.
Edge Orbital Holdings is a consortium of infrastructure funds comprising Equitix, GCM Grosvenor and Dalmore Capital. It acquired a 50% stake in Connect Plus (M25) in January 2017.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 28 Nov 2017 (last updated on 28 Nov 2017).