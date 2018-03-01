News » UK » Fusion21 fire protection framework goes live » published 1 Mar 2018
Fusion21 fire protection framework goes live
Fusion21’s national dynamic purchasing system (DPS) for fire suppression systems and associated works is now live.
The procurement organisation’s five-year framework for fire suppression systems is estimated to be worth up to £150m for the selected contractors.
In addition to accessing lots for fire risk assessments plus passive and active fire safety, housing associations and councils can now also select services including the management of the design, supply, installation and maintenance of fire suppression systems; fire safety works and sprinkler systems and the installation and maintenance of water mist and associated systems.
Suppliers including Aquamatic Fire UK, Fortem Solutions and Morgan Sindall Property Services have secured a place on the DPS. The framework remains open for new suppliers to join, however.
Fusion21 chief executive Dave Neilson,said: “Fusion21 members will secure greater efficiency savings and value for money when accessing this DPS, whilst being assured that experienced high quality fire safety suppliers are competing to deliver their works.”
“Having experienced an increased demand for fire safety measures, our latest offer to the social housing market means members can access a range of fire suppression systems – in addition to our already established fire safety services.”
Organisation interested in joining the list of approved suppliers should search for Notice ID DEC149518 on www.mytenders.co.uk.
