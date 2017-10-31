Galliford Try cleared to start Manchester flats

Galliford Try has secured planning approval for the construction of a £14.2m block of flats in Manchester.

Galliford Try Partnerships North West is developing the apartment scheme on Princess Road, Manchester and put in a planning application in June.

It will now begin on-site in early 2018, with the development set for completion in summer 2019.

The red brick building is designed by architect IDP, stepping in height along Princess Road, up to a maximum of six storeys. It will have 105 two-bedroom flats, as well as a landscaped roof terrace for residents on its fourth floor, on one of Manchester’s busiest main roads.

Brendan Blythe, managing director at Galliford Try Partnerships North West, said: “Whilst still respecting the local character of the neighbourhood, this scheme will bring exciting, modern architecture to the area.”