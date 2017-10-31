News » Up To £20m » Galliford Try cleared to start Manchester flats » published 31 Oct 2017
Galliford Try cleared to start Manchester flats
Galliford Try has secured planning approval for the construction of a £14.2m block of flats in Manchester.
Galliford Try Partnerships North West is developing the apartment scheme on Princess Road, Manchester and put in a planning application in June.
It will now begin on-site in early 2018, with the development set for completion in summer 2019.
The red brick building is designed by architect IDP, stepping in height along Princess Road, up to a maximum of six storeys. It will have 105 two-bedroom flats, as well as a landscaped roof terrace for residents on its fourth floor, on one of Manchester’s busiest main roads.
Brendan Blythe, managing director at Galliford Try Partnerships North West, said: “Whilst still respecting the local character of the neighbourhood, this scheme will bring exciting, modern architecture to the area.”
This article was published on 31 Oct 2017 (last updated on 31 Oct 2017).