Galliford Try to build Tyne & Wear Metro support facility
Nexus, the Tyne & Wear Passenger Transport Executive, has appointed Galliford Try to construct an £8m Metro maintenance & renewals skills centre.
The new facility will be built around existing Metro sidings in South Shields on the site of the town’s original railway station.
The building will serve as a joint training centre and light maintenance facility, with classrooms, a lecture room, meeting rooms, offices, a mock control room, covered tracks and inspection pits, a platform, lobby and barriers. There will also be a staff room, canteen and a changing room with showers.
An external training track facility will be built to the west of the building. The centre will be connected to the main line via signalling and overhead line works.
Chris Scoffield, managing director of Galliford Try’s rail, aviation & environment business unit, said: “We’re delighted of this opportunity both to work with Nexus and to strengthen our rail presence in the northeast.”
Work starts immediately with completion set for spring 2019.
