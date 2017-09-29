Galliford Try wins second Coventry student scheme

Galliford Try has landed a £52.5m contract from The Elite Group for the construction of a 922-bed student accommodation facility at Paradise Street in Coventry.

The new halls will be built across three blocks of three, 12 and 14 storeys on the site of a former garage close to the city centre, with an additional two low-rise housing blocks. Further landscaping will provide a recreational area for the students, as well as office and maintenance facilities for the proposed management company AXO Student Living.

The award comes with Galliford Try’s Building East Midlands business already working on another student accommodation site in Coventry, building a £47.5m 770-bed facility at Godiva Place.

Galliford Try East Midlands managing director Jon Marston said: “We are delighted to have won this contract and continue to build on our strong reputation as a contractor both within Coventry and in the student accommodation sector. We look forward to working with The Elite Group to produce high-quality facilities for the students of Coventry to benefit from.”