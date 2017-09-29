Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Galliford Try wins second Coventry student scheme » published 29 Sep 2017

Galliford Try wins second Coventry student scheme

Galliford Try has landed a £52.5m contract from The Elite Group for the construction of a 922-bed student accommodation facility at Paradise Street in Coventry.

Artist's impression of the Paradise Street student halls Above: Artist's impression of the Paradise Street student halls

The new halls will be built across three blocks of three, 12 and 14 storeys on the site of a former garage close to the city centre, with an additional two low-rise housing blocks. Further landscaping will provide a recreational area for the students, as well as office and maintenance facilities for the proposed management company AXO Student Living.

The award comes with Galliford Try’s Building East Midlands business already working on another student accommodation site in Coventry, building a £47.5m 770-bed facility at Godiva Place.

Galliford Try East Midlands managing director Jon Marston said: “We are delighted to have won this contract and continue to build on our strong reputation as a contractor both within Coventry and in the student accommodation sector. We look forward to working with The Elite Group to produce high-quality facilities for the students of Coventry to benefit from.”

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 29 Sep 2017 (last updated on 29 Sep 2017).

More News Channels