News » Over £20m » Galliford Try wins second Coventry student scheme » published 29 Sep 2017
Galliford Try wins second Coventry student scheme
Galliford Try has landed a £52.5m contract from The Elite Group for the construction of a 922-bed student accommodation facility at Paradise Street in Coventry.
The new halls will be built across three blocks of three, 12 and 14 storeys on the site of a former garage close to the city centre, with an additional two low-rise housing blocks. Further landscaping will provide a recreational area for the students, as well as office and maintenance facilities for the proposed management company AXO Student Living.
The award comes with Galliford Try’s Building East Midlands business already working on another student accommodation site in Coventry, building a £47.5m 770-bed facility at Godiva Place.
Galliford Try East Midlands managing director Jon Marston said: “We are delighted to have won this contract and continue to build on our strong reputation as a contractor both within Coventry and in the student accommodation sector. We look forward to working with The Elite Group to produce high-quality facilities for the students of Coventry to benefit from.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 29 Sep 2017 (last updated on 29 Sep 2017).