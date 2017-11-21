News » International » Gammon lands £100m hotel project » published 21 Nov 2017
Gammon lands £100m hotel project
Gammon Construction has been awarded a contract worth more than HK$1bn (£100m) to build The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong.
The hotel will be built near the Ocean Park water park on Hong Kong Island for Parkland (Hong Kong) Ltd. It will have two 10-storey blocks on a three-level podium at the Tai Shue Wan bay. Gammon’s work includes site formation, foundation and building work.
Gammon Construction is a 50/50 joint venture of Jardine Matheson and Balfour Beatty.
Chief executive Thomas Ho said: “We are delighted with the opportunity to play a key role in another significant milestone for Ocean Park, following the award of the new Water World water park earlier this year. The project team is committed to delivering the project to the highest quality and in a sustainable manner, while maintaining excellent standards of safety.”
The project is expected to be completed in 2021.
