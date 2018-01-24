Gammon scoops £705m of Hong Kong contracts

Balfour Beatty’s Far East joint venture has landed two contracts in Hong Kong with a total value of HK$7.7bn (£705m).

The 50:50 joint venture, Gammon Construction, has been picked for the Kai Tak West section of the Central Kowloon Route and for basement and infrastructure works for a theatre complex.

The HK$6.2bn (£568m) Kai Tak West contract for the Highways Department involves construction of a 370m-long underwater tunnel and the associated temporary reclamation in Kowloon Bay of about three hectares. Other aspects of the project include a 160m long cut and cover tunnel in Ma Tau Kok as well as a 125m-long road and a 170m-long underpass in Kai Tak Development.

The work is part of the Central Kowloon Route, a 4.7km-long three-lane trunk road stretching from the Kai Tak Development and Kowloon Bay to Yau Ma Tei Interchange.

Gammon’s contract is due to start early this year with completion scheduled in 2025. A workforce of 400 will be employed at construction peak.

The second award is for a HK$1.5bn (£137m) contract for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) to deliver the basement and public infrastructure for the Lyric Theatre Complex in the cultural district.

The contract involves excavation followed by the construction of a two-level reinforced concrete structure as well as public infrastructure works including drainage and a traffic lay-by with associated temporary works.

Gammon is already delivering the foundation works for the project, for which it has twice received the WKCDA’s highest commendation for safety performance. Work on the new contract is due to start early this year and is expected to be substantially complete by mid-2020. A workforce of 450 will be engaged at construction peak.

Thomas Ho, chief executive Gammon said: “These two awards demonstrate Gammon’s ability to build on existing relationships with key clients and the variety of work we are able to undertake in the Far East, delivered to the highest safety standards.”

