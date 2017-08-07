News » Over £20m » Gatwick names consultants for £1bn programme » published 7 Aug 2017
Gatwick names consultants for £1bn programme
Gatwick Airport is planning to spend £1.15bn on infrastructure development over the next five years and has revealed the professional services firms that are set to benefit.
Gatwick Airport has selected 18 firms for two new frameworks for construction activity to support its capital investment programme.
More than 250 organisations expressed interest in the frameworks and more than 130 formally applied.
The Design and Engineering Framework has awarded preferred bidder status to 13 consultants:
Low complexity architecture: Pascall + Watson, Atkins, 3DReid
Low complexity structures & civils: WSP, Jacobs, RPS, AMEY OW, Ramboll
Low complexity engineering (M&E): WSP, Cundall, TSP, Hulley & Kirkwood
Medium/high complexity design: WSP, RPS, Chapman Taylor/Arcadis, Arup, Jacobs.
The Professional Services Resource Framework has been awarded to seven organisations that will support Gatwick over the next four years with the supply of commercial and project management resource such as contract administrators, cost engineers, estimators, project managers, engineers, planners and risk managers. In addition, some may be called upon for principal design services, traffic consultancy, business planning and whole life costing.
The chosen seven here are:
- Arcadis
- Faithful + Gould
- Robinson Low Francis
- Doig and Smith
- Currie & Brown
- WSP UK
- Aecom.
Gatwick's planned projects over the next five years include: reconfiguring stands to facilitate a changing aircraft mix, building a new hangar in partnership with Boeing, extending Pier 6 to increase pier service levels well beyond its 95% target, adding a new domestic arrivals facility in South Terminal and continuing to roll out self-service bag drop.
