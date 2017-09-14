News » Plant » Genie sales team hits the road » published 14 Sep 2017
Genie sales team hits the road
A team from Genie, the aerial work platform division of Terex, has started a 10-day promotional roadshow of the UK.
From 12th to 21st September, the Genie UK team will be travelling more than 600 miles to visit 12 rental customers around the country.
With them are two truck trailers carrying a 16-metre (52ft) Genie Xtra Capacity Z-45/25 XC boom, a 20-metre (65ft) hybrid Genie Z-60/37 FE boom and the 12-metre (39ft) electric Genie Z-33/18 boom lift.
“For many rental companies, due to the time and costs involved, sparing staff the opportunity to attend tradeshows and factory visits can be challenging,” said UK sales director Lee Edwards.
“Our roadshow is an alternative solution that aims to offer all members of our rental customers’ staff the chance to meet the Genie team, as well as to see our most recent product developments in a timeframe adapted to their availabilities. It is also a welcome occasion for our rental partners to invite their respective end-user customers to join us to learn more about the versatile capabilities and cost-efficiencies that Genie booms have to offer,” he added.
This article was published on 14 Sep 2017 (last updated on 14 Sep 2017).