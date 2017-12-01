George Leslie wins Queens Quay marine works

Clydeside Regeneration Ltd has appointed George Leslie to undertake marine works at Queens Quay, its £250m regeneration project on the site of the former John Brown’s shipyard in Clydebank.

George Leslie has been appointed to carry out all marine works associated with the basin and river frontage. This includes construction of a 40-metre wide esplanade river frontage that will, for the first time since shipbuilding began here, give the public access to the river and in particular the basin that built the QE2.

The Queens Quay site is owned by Clydeside Regeneration with West Dunbartonshire Council (WDC) part funding the development. Dawn Urban Regeneration is the development partner and is working in partnership with WDC to deliver the development.

Once an industrial yard famous for being where the QE2 and Queen Mary ships were built, Queens Quay is now a residential-led, mixed-use waterfront development extending to 80 acres. The £250m regeneration project includes more than 800 housing units, health and leisure facilities, office and retail elements and civic spaces including parkland and a riverside walk/cycleway.

George Leslie will start its work in January 2018 before construction of a new £15m care home and £25m health centre starts in the summer. Subject to planning consent, construction of the energy centre is also expected to start in the first quarter of 2018 following the completion of the contractor tender process.

The first phase of enabling works, which included excavating existing subsoils and segregating unsuitable materials before backfilling the excavations with materials recycled from elsewhere on the site, completed in the third quarter of 2017.

On completion of the care home and health centre, the housing, retail and leisure elements of the project will follow and will add to the existing facilities at Queens Quay, including West Dunbartonshire Council’s offices at Aurora House and a new £23.5m leisure centre that opened earlier this year.

