Gleeds expands Indian operation

Gleeds has expanded its operation in India by opening a fifth office.

The new office in Chennai - the capital of the Tamil Nadu region - joins the organisation’s existing locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Pune.

The team in Chennai has already been appointed as cost manager on the delivery of shopping centre developer Virtuous Retail’s latest mall, part of a 4.8-million-sq-ft mixed-use scheme in the city.

Going forward, the office will focus on providing project and cost management services for a number of new clients, such as the Xander Group and InterGlobe Enterprises, as well as becoming a hub for Gleeds India’s new research and development division.

Gleeds India currently manages projects across a total of 19 cities and employs over 200 members of staff, with plans to increase the headcount in its newest location by 50% in the first year alone.

Ben Huskisson, Gleeds director in India, said: “Our Indian operation has been going from strength to strength in recent years and a string of appointments has necessitated the launch of our fifth office, in Chennai. The city is the fifth largest in India and as such is a hub for emerging business and industry so this was the logical next step for us.”

Richard Steer, chairman of Gleeds Worldwide, added: “Chennai is a major business centre and therefore it was imperative that the business had a base here from which to operate. Growth in this area has predominantly been driven by the financial, healthcare, technological, automotive and manufacturing sectors so it presents a real opportunity for us.”