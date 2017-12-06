Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu December 07 2017

News » UK » Hammerson to take over Intu » published 6 Dec 2017

Hammerson to take over Intu

The board of shopping centre developer Intu has agreed to a £3.4bn takeover offer from Hammerson.

The combination of Hammerson and Intu would create a pan-European portfolio of retail and leisure property valued at £21bn. It is anticipated that at least £2bn of this would be sold as part of a rationalisation.

Hammerson has received irrevocable undertakings or letters of intent from Intu shareholders, including Peel and the Intu directors to vote in favour of the takeover.

David Atkins, chief executive of Hammerson, said: "Bringing together the high-quality portfolios of both companies establishes Hammerson as a larger, leading European retail REIT, enhances shareholder returns and supports opportunities for long-term growth.”

Intu’s portfolio includes Lakeside Thurrock, Merry Hill in Dudley, the Gateshead Metrocentre and the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

 

 

This article was published on 6 Dec 2017 (last updated on 6 Dec 2017).

